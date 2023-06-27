DYPA ramps up employment programs in Greece

Over 131,500 unemployed people benefited from the active employment policies of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) in 46 months, with the number of beneficiaries increasing by the year.

In the period from August 1, 2019 to May 31, 2023, 131,644 unemployed people were employed through DYPA programs, almost quadrupling the pace of creating new jobs and gaining professional experience compared to previous years, as well as new entrepreneurship.

According to the new study by DYPA’s Directorate of Strategic Planning, which analyzed data from the Integrated Information System, 82,490 unemployed people participated in programs to create new jobs and special employment programs, 30,267 young unemployed people participated in work experience acquisition programs, while 18,887 unemployed people created new businesses through a DYPA grant.