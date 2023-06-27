ECONOMY

DYPA ramps up employment programs in Greece

DYPA ramps up employment programs in Greece

Over 131,500 unemployed people benefited from the active employment policies of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) in 46 months, with the number of beneficiaries increasing by the year.

In the period from August 1, 2019 to May 31, 2023, 131,644 unemployed people were employed through DYPA programs, almost quadrupling the pace of creating new jobs and gaining professional experience compared to previous years, as well as new entrepreneurship.

According to the new study by DYPA’s Directorate of Strategic Planning, which analyzed data from the Integrated Information System, 82,490 unemployed people participated in programs to create new jobs and special employment programs, 30,267 young unemployed people participated in work experience acquisition programs, while 18,887 unemployed people created new businesses through a DYPA grant.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hybrid working still popular
EMPLOYMENT

Hybrid working still popular

Labor Ministry to expand use of digital labor card
ECONOMY

Labor Ministry to expand use of digital labor card

Jobless figure at 12-year low
EMPLOYMENT

Jobless figure at 12-year low

New collective agreement for Greece’s food service sector
ECONOMY

New collective agreement for Greece’s food service sector

IT enterprises in Greece more optimistic over recruiting
ECONOMY

IT enterprises in Greece more optimistic over recruiting

Discrepancy emerges in the labor market
EMPLOYMENT

Discrepancy emerges in the labor market