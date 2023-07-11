ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Major business groups seek berths in marina market

The concession process for some of the country’s marinas is speeding up

At the same time, two business schemes – the subsidiary of Lamda Development, Lamda Marinas Investment, and CVC Capital’s D-Marinas Hellas – have emerged as key players, controlling an increasing number of marinas, while other powerful groups are now claiming a share.

This is a market whose berthing fee turnover is estimated to be close to 100 million euros and growing, as the country has become a leading destination for chartering large yachts. The figure concerns the marinas under concession, not those operated by port authorities. 

