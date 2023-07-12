ATHEX: Index rises to level unseen since April 2014

Athens’ stock market went up, then down and then back up on Wednesday, the end result being the benchmark’s closing at a high unseen since early April 2014, even if the day’s turnover was not as robust as on Tuesday. The positive momentum is expected to continue well into the second half of the year, observers agree, regardless of how long it will take for Greek bonds to return to investment level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,323.61 points, adding 0.48% to Tuesday’s 1,317.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.60% to end at 3,207.79 points.

The banks index outperformed, growing 1.42%, as Eurobank climbed 2.92% and Piraeus grabbed 2.48%. Alpha improved 0.63% while National slipped 0.22%.

Motor Oil jumped 3.04% and Aegean Airlines rose 1.54%, just as Terna Energy gave up 2.53%, ElvalHalcor parted with 2.35% and Lamda Development lost 1.51%.

In total 65 stocks secured gains, 34 endured losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 108.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €143.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to 116.07 points.