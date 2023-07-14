ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark hits another 9-year high

Friday’s narrow trading session at the Greek stock market concluded with some gains for most, at the end of a week of price growth that sent the benchmark to yet another nine-year high at the close. Barring any unforeseeable factors, the short-term trend at Athinon Avenue remains positive, with prices rising in line with the temperatures.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,325.61 points, adding 0.34% to Thursday’s 1,321.15 points. On a weekly basis it augmented 3.70%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.41% to end at 3,215.47 points and the banks index rose 0.49%.

Mytilineos jumped 2.56%, Sarantis earned 1.94%, GEK Terna climbed 1.53% and Eurobank grabbed 1.51%, while Terna Energy parted with 1.88%, National Bank conceded 1.44% and OTE telecom gave up 1.28%.

In total 59 stocks collected gains, 41 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 89.6 million euros, the lowest of the last four sessions, down from Thursday’s €98.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.21% to close at 115.91 points. 

Stocks

