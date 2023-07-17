Changes to digital labor card

The Labor Ministry is bringing significant changes to the digital work card, as well as providing incentives to speed up its use by businesses.

Its objectives remain the containment of undeclared labor and transparency in terms of employment, but ways are being sought to limit the bureaucratic hurdles that often make it difficult to properly implement the measure.

“Any changes will take into account the reduction of bureaucracy for businesses so that the Ergani system works in favor of both workers and businesses,” Minister Adonis Georgiadis said recently, pointing to the changes. He clarified that the digital card will apply to all businesses, based on a specific schedule, noting that incentives will concern the voluntary application, before the mandatory one.

Sources say the changes on the table concern the abolition of the advanced notice of overtime hours, through the submission of the E8 form, amendments to the E11 form with which employees’ annual leave is declared in the Ergani system, and the simplification of system updating in contract renewals. The flexible attendance of employees is also being discussed.