Registered jobless in Greece down 6% in June

Registered unemployment fell by 55,198 people, or 6%, in June compared with the same month last year, but rose 1.4% in comparison with May 2023, official figures showed on Thursday.

The number of the unemployed registered with the Public Employment Service (DYPA) totaled 866,449 in June, of which 493,463 (57%) were long-term unemployed (more than 12 months) and the remaining 372,968 (43%) had been unemployed for less than 12 months.

Men accounted for 285,532 (33%) and women 580,917 (67%). The 30-44 age group recorded the biggest percentage rate of unemployed (289,304 or 33.4%).

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits totaled 108,298 in June, up 3.2% compared with June 2022 and down 7.9% from May 2023.

Among the country’s regions, Attica and Central Macedonia recorded the highest percentage rates, at 35.8% and 20.1%, respectively.