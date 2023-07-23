Airlines offer fall discounts

The battle is already on for fall travelers, with airlines launching offers to lure more passengers to their seats.

With fall 2023 just a couple of months away, discounts for bookings in the September-December period are multiplying.

Until Wednesday, July 26, market leader Aegean Airlines is offering a 30% discount on all international flights from September 1 to December 15: A ticket to Paris on Friday, September 8, starts from 193 euros, with the return fare on Thursday, September 14 starting from €90.

In another discount offer, which ended a few days ago, the same carrier had flights from €24 on the domestic network, as long as they were booked for between September 1 and end-March 2024.

However, Aegean is consistently investing in the spatial expansion of the Greek tourism product, offering tickets from 29 euros until September 4 for flights from Athens to Sitia (on Crete) and Skyros. This is because popular destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini are saturated.

Airline companies with a smaller market share, such as Sky Express, are also slashing ticket prices for the post-summer period. The airline is offering a discount of up to 40% on flights from September 4 to December 20 to around 40 of its destinations.

Market insiders report that there are many people who, due to professional obligations or choice, postpone their summer holidays until September. There are even those who choose destinations such as Stockholm or Oslo to avoid the high temperatures of the European South. The Athens-Stockholm return fare with Aegean for the period August 19-27 costs some €500.

At the same time, with an eye on attracting last-minute travelers, some foreign airlines are offering reduced fares. Therefore, low-cost Irish Ryanair has tickets from 25 euros to Milan and Bologna, 30 euros to Budapest and Rome (Fiumicino), 52 euros to Katowice (Poland) and from 60 euros to London.

Without baggage, Hungarian carrier Wizz Air offers return tickets to London at the price of just €135, of which €35 is for the flight to the British capital.