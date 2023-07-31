HATTA confident of no problems with visitor numbers

The president of the Hellenic Association of Travel & Tourist Agencies (HATTA), Lysandros Tsilidis, has said that the summer season and especially August is not expected to see a drop in tourism flows to Greece as a result of the wildfires on Rhodes and other destinations.

“All the destinations will perform well these days, especially in August,” he told the Athens Macedonian News Agency. “Time will help to overcome any issues that may have arisen,” he added.

Tsilidis noted that given the peak tourist season in all competing destinations in Greece, it will be very difficult for those who have planned a vacation here to change their trip to somewhere else.

This week, however, Greek travel agencies have an extraordinary meeting with the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations in order to be briefed on the prevailing conditions.

Regarding reports on how tour operators handled the situation in Rhodes, he underlined that travel agencies are trying every day to meet tourists’ needs and have not abandoned their customers.

Focusing on the island destinations that play the leading role in tourist flows, for one more year Crete is the leading force in the Greek tourism sector. And this year, as the president of the Hoteliers’ Union of Crete, Manolis Tsakalakis, pointed out to AMNA, it will reach approximately 6 million arrivals, 10% up from last year.