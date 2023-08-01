Southern Europe remains preferable, but has to invest more

Holidays in Greece and other southern European countries remain cheaper than rival summer destinations internationally, despite the fact that their costs have risen, with tourists preferring the region, Allianz Research noted in a report.

Therefore these countries remain the top choice for European travelers, it noted.

However, the report added that countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal, which are highly dependent on tourism from abroad, will need to invest more in the future if they are to maintain their attractiveness.