ECONOMY

Extra state funding for buses and coaches

Extra state funding for buses and coaches

An extra budget of 18.3 million euros for Greece’s urban buses and intercity coaches (KTEL) was announced by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras on Friday.

This sizable subsidy also concerns local coach operators in the country’s remote regions, he added, speaking at the 29th KTEL annual convention in the city of Lamia, central Greece.

The extra aid will help the transport sector deal with increases of up to 65% in fuel costs that arose as a consequence of the crisis in Ukraine, Staikouras underlined. 

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets
ECONOMY

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets

Brussels tables freight transport measures
ECONOMY

Brussels tables freight transport measures

Bank cards to be used as bus tickets too
TRANSPORT

Bank cards to be used as bus tickets too

Greece pivotal in boosting Balkan networks
ECONOMY

Greece pivotal in boosting Balkan networks

Athens Airport sees passenger traffic soar 20% in June
TOURISM

Athens Airport sees passenger traffic soar 20% in June

Uber launches ‘Boat’ service for Mykonos island tourism
ECONOMY

Uber launches ‘Boat’ service for Mykonos island tourism