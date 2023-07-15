Extra state funding for buses and coaches

An extra budget of 18.3 million euros for Greece’s urban buses and intercity coaches (KTEL) was announced by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras on Friday.

This sizable subsidy also concerns local coach operators in the country’s remote regions, he added, speaking at the 29th KTEL annual convention in the city of Lamia, central Greece.

The extra aid will help the transport sector deal with increases of up to 65% in fuel costs that arose as a consequence of the crisis in Ukraine, Staikouras underlined.