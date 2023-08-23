ECONOMY

Stocks regain 1,300 points in busy day

A favorable climate in European markets and investor interest in banks and several blue chips helped the Athens Stock Exchange return to the 1,300-point level on Tuesday.

Despite some selling towards the end, the general index gained 1.18% to close at 1,300.47 points on turnover of €92.9 million. Blue chips gained 1.34%, mid-caps 0.96% and banks 1.77%.

Top gainers among blue chips were consumer products company Sarantis (4.48%) and metals firm Viohalco (4.33%). Eurobank, toy retailer Jumbo – which closed at an all-time high of €29 – and Autohellas gained more than 3%, while refiner Motor Oil and Alpha Bank rose over 2%. Just two blue chips ended with losses: bottler Coca-Cola HBC, the top listing by capitalization (-0.82%), and Terna Energy (-0.48%).

