E9 property status form to be automatically updated

The property status form (E9) of taxpayers will be automatically updated after the sale or purchase of a property. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has automated the processes and the E9 form will now be digitally updated for property sellers and buyers.

At a later stage, the automatic submission of the E9 statement will be extended to donations and parental concessions.

By decision of the AADE director, the automatic creation of the E9 declaration, without any action by the taxpayer, is carried out based on the data obtained from myPROPERTY, after the submission of the property transfer tax declaration and the posting of the contract.

The citizen receives a notification by e-mail that the E9 statement has been submitted automatically and that they can search for it in the relevant application of the myAADE portal.

The digital creation and submission of E9 returns is starting as a pilot from Friday for the notarial documents posted on the myPROPERTY platform and concerning realty transfer tax returns submitted after May 17 and uploaded to the platform as of Friday.

In 2022 alone, more than 135,000 real estate transfer tax returns for real estate purchases and sales involving 319,295 transactions were submitted to the AADE digital platform.

As stated by AADE head Giorgos Pitsilis, “the automation of E9 declarations significantly facilitates the realization of real estate transactions by citizens and businesses, as they do not need to complete and submit the specific declarations, ensuring at the same time the timely fulfillment of their tax obligations.”

Meanwhile, the pilot operation of the e-property file appears to be facing problems, which Finance Ministry staff and notaries say will be resolved by November when it is fully implemented.

It is noted that the electronic file means sellers and buyers of real estate will not be obliged to visit tax offices, municipalities, cadastral offices etc to collect the dozens of supporting documents required for the transfer of a property. This is undertaken by the notaries, who after authorization by the contracting parties will download all the necessary supporting documents through the new eTransfer platform.