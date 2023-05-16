Attica coast attracts investors

Lagonisi, Saronida, Sounio, but also the coasts of Eastern Attica and nearby islets, as well as obsolete and abandoned hotel complexes from previous decades are some of the points that are attracting the attention of investment schemes, which are interested in developing seaside resorts on the outskirts of this unique European capital with direct access to the sea.

Among the interested parties evaluating such plans are large multinational hotel companies, such as France’s Accor, Greek ones that have already taken steps, such as Grivalia Hospitality on Petalioi and of course at Asteria of Glyfada, Israeli ones, some of which have already positioned themselves, like Brown in Punta Zeza, but also Arab investors.

Their investment plans are based on a series of factors, such as Greece being among the world’s five most popular destinations, the Attica infrastructure, the capital’s natural beauty and historical heritage, the fact that the development of hotel and other hospitality infrastructure has been concentrated in the center of Athens, and that the capital can be a springboard for short tours in the Aegean, as well as to neighboring prefectures.