ATHEX: Bourse index loses over 2% on Thursday

Greek stocks suffered yet another slump on Thursday, with their losses growing as the day progressed, with floods in central Greece and the postponement of the prime minister’s speech in Thessaloniki not helping stocks recover. Friday’s DBRS Morningstar credit rating report on Greece could change all that.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,247.51 points, shedding 2.04% from Wednesday’s 1,273.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.86% to end at 3,022.17 points.

The banks index dropped 2.44%, as Piraeus lost 3.85%, Alpha parted with 3.84%, Eurobank conceded 1.68% and National gave up 1.07%.

Ellaktor slumped 6.18%, Aegean Airlines sank 4.25%, PPC dived 3.85%, Lamda Development fell 3.73%, ElvalHalcor surrendered 3.47%, Quest Holdings declined 3.10%, Cenergy Holdings shrank 3.09%, Viohalco was down 3.05% and GEK Terna decreased 2.95%, while Jumbo advanced 1.25%.

In total eight stocks registered gains, 96 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 107.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €74.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.01% to close at 133.65 points.