Once lagging in urban development compared to other Cypriot cities, the coastal town of Larnaca is the site of several big projects.

They include upscale hotels on the Dhekelia coastal front, once occupied by fuel and gas storage tanks, and the largest investment of all, the Larnaca marina and port.

The head of the Cypriot-Israeli consortium in charge of the €1.2 billion project says heavy construction will start early in 2024.

[Financial Mirror]