ECONOMY

Exceptional year for Greek tourism

Exceptional year for Greek tourism

Greece is winning the tourism bet for the 2023 season, sector representatives said in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, adding that the tourism receipts of 18.2 billion euros recorded in 2019 will be surpassed.

The general secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization, Dimitris Fragakis, stated that in 2023 “we have an increase in air arrivals throughout the country but also an increase in travel receipts at least for the first half of the year for which we have specific data. July and August also moved accordingly, as Greece has proven to be one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world.” 

Tourism Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tested4you app for tourists arrives in Greece
ECONOMY

Tested4you app for tourists arrives in Greece

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June
ECONOMY

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June

Air traffic to increase in autumn as tourist season is extended
ECONOMY

Air traffic to increase in autumn as tourist season is extended

Shipping traffic at record levels
ECONOMY

Shipping traffic at record levels

TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change
ECONOMY

TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change

Evia proves popular with subsidized tourism voucher recipients
ECONOMY

Evia proves popular with subsidized tourism voucher recipients