Exceptional year for Greek tourism

Greece is winning the tourism bet for the 2023 season, sector representatives said in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, adding that the tourism receipts of 18.2 billion euros recorded in 2019 will be surpassed.

The general secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization, Dimitris Fragakis, stated that in 2023 “we have an increase in air arrivals throughout the country but also an increase in travel receipts at least for the first half of the year for which we have specific data. July and August also moved accordingly, as Greece has proven to be one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world.”