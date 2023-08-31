Air traffic to increase in autumn as tourist season is extended

Air traffic in Greece from August 28 to October 22 is expected by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, commonly known as Eurocontrol, to be 10% to 30% higher than in 2022, due to the extension of the tourism season as more travelers opt for holidays outside the hottest months of the year.

In Europe, air traffic is expected to rise from 8% to 14% compared to 2022. Travel agents expect bookings for Greece to remain high at least until November.