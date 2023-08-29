Shipping traffic at record levels

Passenger shipping traffic in July and the first three weeks of August rose 10% compared to the same period in 2022.

Last year, traffic had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels, rising 36% from 2021; this year, it is expected to hit an all-time record of probably over 18 million passengers, compared to 17.5 million last year.

Islands and mainland ports near Athens saw passengers rise by 20-30%. Professionals in the sector say this is due to the higher number of tourists choosing to stay in Athens and make short trips within the Saronic Gulf, the lower prices compared to many of the Cyclades islands and the introduction of three new Attica Group catamarans on the routes.

Still, the Cyclades is where competition among shipping lines remains the fiercest, with most ships, regardless of size or type, being fully booked.