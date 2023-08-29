ECONOMY

Shipping traffic at record levels

Shipping traffic at record levels

Passenger shipping traffic in July and the first three weeks of August rose 10% compared to the same period in 2022.

Last year, traffic had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels, rising 36% from 2021; this year, it is expected to hit an all-time record of probably over 18 million passengers, compared to 17.5 million last year.

Islands and mainland ports near Athens saw passengers rise by 20-30%. Professionals in the sector say this is due to the higher number of tourists choosing to stay in Athens and make short trips within the Saronic Gulf, the lower prices compared to many of the Cyclades islands and the introduction of three new Attica Group catamarans on the routes.

Still, the Cyclades is where competition among shipping lines remains the fiercest, with most ships, regardless of size or type, being fully booked.

Tourism Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change
ECONOMY

TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change

Evia proves popular with subsidized tourism voucher recipients
ECONOMY

Evia proves popular with subsidized tourism voucher recipients

EasyJet holidays: Brits still picking Greece despite high expense
ECONOMY

EasyJet holidays: Brits still picking Greece despite high expense

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets
ECONOMY

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets

Aegean CEO: Three conditions for sustainable tourism in Greece
ECONOMY

Aegean CEO: Three conditions for sustainable tourism in Greece

Passenger traffic soars at Athens Airport in May
TOURISM

Passenger traffic soars at Athens Airport in May