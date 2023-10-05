Mytilineos lands EPC contract in Britain

Athens-listed global industrial and energy company Mytilineos SA on Thursday announced the signing of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 373-megawatt solar park in the United Kingdom with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia.

The project is Cleve Hill Solar Park and it is currently the UK’s largest consented solar project. It is situated in the county of Kent and is expected to be completed in early 2025. The contract value for Mytilineos amounts to 114,092,640.11 pounds (about 131.9 million euros).

Mytilineos will undertake the EPC of this solar park, which will produce 373.922 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year, enough to meet the needs of over 100,000 UK homes, displacing more than 164,450 of CO2 emissions. The project will additionally be boosted with a battery storage system.

Mytilineos is already established in the United Kingdom as a top energy contractor, having constructed and commissioned more than 439 MW of solar projects, with a vast portfolio of 732 MW/1.18 GWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) that support increased penetration and optimization of the operation of renewables in the energy mix. The company has recently signed a contract for the EPC of Tiln BESS in Nottinghamshire for long-time business partner Lightsource BP with a 25 MW capacity and 50 MWh of lithium batteries that is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Additionally, as the company consolidates its position in the UK and Ireland, it aims to support both countries’ goals for decarbonization. It has therefore developed and currently has under construction a pipeline of 356 MW solar projects, while it continues to seek out more RES projects to develop.

A recent example is an EPC contract in Warwickshire for a 27.91 MW solar park for specialist asset manager Gresham House. The project is expected to start construction imminently, with completion expected during early 2024.

Apart from the UK, Mytilineos is constantly expanding in new countries, applying its strategic goal for internationalization, and advancing the capacity of its RES portfolio, which now consists of 13.3 GW of projects at various stages of development.