Staikouras: Building information model ensures durability, sustainability

The development of a strategic plan for the application of building information modeling (BIM) in Greece is an important factor for the creation of durable and sustainable projects, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, said on Thursday during his speech at the 4th Building Information Modeling Conference, organized by the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE).

“Through digital simulation in the design and construction of projects, BIM aims to improve the processes of assigning studies, construction and maintenance of projects, and preventing mistakes, time and cost overruns, throughout their entire life cycle,” Staikouras underlined.

The minister of infrastructure and transport cited as an example the extensive natural disasters that occurred recently in the country, demonstrating the importance of modeling in the design, study, construction and maintenance of projects, but also in ensuring their resilience.

“For example, if there was a BIM model for the bridges, we would know their strength limits and their maintenance needs,” Staikouras stated, pointing out the value of the preparation of the Bridge Register, which is also being launched, “as the digitization of this data will give us give an accurate picture of the structural wealth of our country.”

