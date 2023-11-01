Car rentals heading for an all-time high

Short- and long-term car rentals are projected to record their best ever performance in Greece this year.

The industry could only benefit from the significant increase in tourism arrivals, the rise in car registrations and the continued demand also from individuals for long-term rental services (leasing).

As a result, the car rental market has grown not only compared to 2022, but also compared to 2019, a record year.

According to expert estimates, this year around 30,000-35,000 new vehicles were added to the ‘rent-a-car’ market, compressing rental rates, which, however, remain at higher levels compared to the period before the pandemic.