Climate change adds to clothing sector’s problems

Inflation, the limitation of households’ disposable incomes, as well as climate change comprise the perfect storm for Greek retailers in the clothing sector, at a time when the messages from other European markets are not particularly encouraging.

“Now we’re going from short pants straight to sweaters, it is as if we have only two seasons,” market insiders tell Kathimerini, commenting on the effects of climate change.

This October proved to be the warmest in Greece in the last 15 years, while November also gave us a warm reception, with the result that until a few days ago many people were walking around in summer clothes.