ECONOMY

Relations with China improved with PM’s visit

Relations with China improved with PM’s visit

This month’s official visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to China has not only given a positive boost to the two countries’ cooperation, but it will also propel China’s relations with the European Union, China’s ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, noted to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency last week.

The Chinese diplomat accompanied the Greek premier on his visit to Beijing on November 2-3. Mitsotakis had also visited the country in 2019 for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

[AMNA]

Business China

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-Chinese business relations set to expand
ECONOMY

Greek-Chinese business relations set to expand

100% Hotel Show to open this Saturday at Paiania
ECONOMY

100% Hotel Show to open this Saturday at Paiania

Light touch rules for Airbnb set for EU agreement next week, sources say
ECONOMY

Light touch rules for Airbnb set for EU agreement next week, sources say

Lidl to invest over 120 million euros in Greece in next three years
ECONOMY

Lidl to invest over 120 million euros in Greece in next three years

PPC sees operating earnings jump more than 45%
BUSINESS

PPC sees operating earnings jump more than 45%

Hellenic Post upgrade to turn it into modern, fully competitive company
ECONOMY

Hellenic Post upgrade to turn it into modern, fully competitive company