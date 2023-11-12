Relations with China improved with PM’s visit

This month’s official visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to China has not only given a positive boost to the two countries’ cooperation, but it will also propel China’s relations with the European Union, China’s ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, noted to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency last week.

The Chinese diplomat accompanied the Greek premier on his visit to Beijing on November 2-3. Mitsotakis had also visited the country in 2019 for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

[AMNA]