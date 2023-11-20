ATHEX: Local stocks take a break from growth

The five-day rising streak ended on Monday at the Greek bourse, but the benchmark recorded only minor losses upon closing as the profit-taking in the latter half of the session at Athinon Avenue met the strong resistance of buyers. The market’s appetite for more placements is clear and will likely emerge again strong in the course of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,248.63 points, shedding 0.14% from Friday’s 1,250.44 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.11%, ending at 3,045.36 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.35%.

The banks index declined 0.39%, as Piraeus conceded 2.99%, Eurobank fell 1.20% and Alpha eased 0.07%, just as National advanced 1.96%. Helleniq Energy lost 2,28%, Lamda Development gave up 1.94% and Aegean Airlines parted with 1.67%, but Viohalco climbed 3.11%, ElvalHalcor grabbed 2.12% and Mytilineos earned 1.86%.

In total 46 stocks boasted gains, 54 took losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 137.4 million euros. Last Friday it had come to €1.106 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 127.83 points.