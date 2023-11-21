ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop

Tuesday was a day of decline for most Greek stocks, though the day’s protagonist in turnover terms, National Bank of Greece, managed to close with gains after a considerably busy session due to the index rebalancing under way. NBG accounted for three quarters of the day’s trading, while the stock with the biggest capitalization, Coca-Cola HBC, served to contain the decline of the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,242.20 points, shedding 0.52% from Monday’s 1,248.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.34%, ending at 3,034.91 points.

The banks index gave up 0.50%, as Eurobank dropped1.21%, Alpha parted with 0.96% and Piraeus conceded 0.53%, while National advanced 0.80%. While CCHBC jumped 3.71%, Sarantis sank 3.69%, Autohellas was down 3.43%, EYDAP fell 3.22%, Aegean decreased 2.89% and Terna Energy lost 2.85%.

In total 33 stocks enjoyed gains, 67 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 379.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €137.4 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.49% to close at 129.74 points.