ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop

ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop

Tuesday was a day of decline for most Greek stocks, though the day’s protagonist in turnover terms, National Bank of Greece, managed to close with gains after a considerably busy session due to the index rebalancing under way. NBG accounted for three quarters of the day’s trading, while the stock with the biggest capitalization, Coca-Cola HBC, served to contain the decline of the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,242.20 points, shedding 0.52% from Monday’s 1,248.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.34%, ending at 3,034.91 points.

The banks index gave up 0.50%, as Eurobank dropped1.21%, Alpha parted with 0.96% and Piraeus conceded 0.53%, while National advanced 0.80%. While CCHBC jumped 3.71%, Sarantis sank 3.69%, Autohellas was down 3.43%, EYDAP fell 3.22%, Aegean decreased 2.89% and Terna Energy lost 2.85%.

In total 33 stocks enjoyed gains, 67 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 379.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €137.4 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.49% to close at 129.74 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Local stocks take a break from growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks take a break from growth

Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off
ECONOMY

Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off

ATHEX: Bourse turnover hits 15-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse turnover hits 15-year high

ATHEX: Banks take stock index even higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks take stock index even higher

ATHEX: Stocks edge even higher amid caution
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks edge even higher amid caution

ATHEX: Banks bring fresh growth to the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks bring fresh growth to the bourse