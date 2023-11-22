ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks

The benchmark of the Greek stock market soared to an 11-week high on Wednesday, with significant turnover ahead of Thanksgiving across the Atlantic. In the last few days, this trading volume has tended to thankfully trickle down to mid- and small-caps, boosting prices across the board. This time National Bank accounted for half of the day’s turnover, down from three quarters on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,258.74 points, adding 1.33% to Tuesday’s 1,242.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.21%, ending at 3,071.68 points.

The banks index advanced 0.87%, as Piraeus grabbed 3.96%, Eurobank jumped 1.87% and Alpha earned 0.97%, while National gave up 1.43%. Motor Oil rocketed 4.91%, EYDAP increased 2.98%, Titan Cement rose 2.97%, Lamda Development improved 2.79% and Helleniq Energy collected 2.47%.

In total 65 stocks posted gains, 35 registered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 144.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €379.1 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.02% to close at 129.72 points.