PM says port infrastructure in Greece undergoing major revamp

Port infrastructure in Greece is undergoing a radical restructuring with investments which ought to have been made earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday in the ceremony for the conclusion of works to upgrade and expand the port of Agios Konstantinos in central Greece.

The port lays 165 kilometers from Athens and 49 kilometers from the city of Lamia.

“We are making significant progress at the port of Agios Konstantinos as part of a large developmental mosaic that concerns our port infrastructure,” he told reporters, adding that the investment not only enables more visitors to depart for the island of Evia and the Sporades island complex, but it also enables central Greece and especially Fthiotida to welcome more visitors, as the port will now be accessible to small and medium cruise ships.

“In this mountain and sea development plan, I believe that Agios Konstantinos can play a leading role and I am glad that through a public investment we were able to contribute to the development of the area by adding important port infrastructure,” he said.

[AMNA]