ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again

Stock price growth continued on Thursday at Athinon Avenue, albeit without the steam it had on Wednesday, given also the US holiday. The Greek benchmark climbed to a fresh 11-week high and the majority of stocks enjoyed gains. Trading activity for National Bank has now started to wane, although the lender remains the market’s barometer.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,260.52 points, adding 0.14% to Wednesday’s 1,258.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.08%, ending at 3,074.15 points.

The banks index climbed 0.25%, as Alpha earned 1.06%, National grabbed 0.61%, Piraeus stayed put and Eurobank parted with 0.63%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo lost 3.91% after its dividend distribution, while ElvalHalcor augmented 3.07%, Ellaktor and Mytilineos improved 1.79% and GEK Terna collected 1.35%.

In total 52 stocks recorded gains, 46 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €144.6 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.31% to close at 130.12 points.