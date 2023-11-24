ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance

After a rather subdued session at the end of the week on the Greek bourse, the benchmark posted a minor loss that did little to change the weekly result of growth. Although the period is often seen as the chance for some “window dressing,” the price growth of the last few days clearly has structural elements in that it was based on the bank share chase. The next milestone now is this coming Friday’s sovereign credit rating review by Fitch Ratings.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,258.73 points, shedding 0.14% from Thursday’s 1,260.52 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.66%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.15%, ending at 3,069.56 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.47%. The banks index slipped 0.03%, as National eased 0.96% and Piraeus dropped 0.44%, while Eurobank earned 0.88% and Alpha rose 0.46%.

In total 42 stocks showed gains, 56 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 12 sessions, amounting to 63.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €76.7 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to 130.37 points.

Stocks

