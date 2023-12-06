Greece’s EV charging points ‘to increase to 100,000 by 2030’

There are currently 2,120 e-vehicle charging stations in Greece with 4,890 charging points, Hellenic Institute of Electric Vehicles (ELINHO) President Giorgos Ageridis said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event titled “Energy Storage & Charging Infrastructures for E-mobility,” Ageridis added that by 2025 these charging points will increase to 13,000 and by 2030 there will be more than 100,000 of them.

The event was organized by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the context of a visit by German energy businesses.