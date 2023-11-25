Threat of bus shortages for routes in Attica

There is a visible risk of a lack of buses for 60 routes serving areas of eastern and western Attica which since 2020 have been carried out by private vehicles (KTEL) under the contract signed with OASA.

The Court of Auditors has rejected the request to extend the contract from December 7 to April 7, 2024, until the ongoing tender process for the award of the above services to a private individual is completed.

The court ruled that OASA did not act as a diligent procuring entity and in essence this is not a contract extension, but a new, independent direct award. As the tender can take up to a year, a serious problem may arise for passengers.