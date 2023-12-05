ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Further slide as interest in stocks wanes

ATHEX: Further slide as interest in stocks wanes

December appears to have started in a relatively slow mode for the Greek stock market, despite the Fitch Ratings boost last Friday and the decline in Greek bond yields. On Tuesday prices at Athinon Avenue headed lower, though their decline was contained during the closing auctions, while trading remained below the 100-milllion-euro mark. 

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,270.35 points, shedding 0.39% from Monday’s 1,275.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.44%, ending at 3,079.83 points, but mid-caps continued their ascent, expanding 0.43%.

The banks index conceded 0.62%, as Piraeus sank 3.27% and Alpha parted with 2.01%, while National improved 0.66% and Eurobank earned 0.52%.

Lamda Development grew 1.91% and EYDAP rose 1.48% and Quest Holdings collected 1.43%, just as GEK Terna lost 1.82% and Motor Oil declined 1.45%. 

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 58 took losses and 26 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €98.4 million, up from Monday’s €82.2 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 134.77 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Moderate drop for stock benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate drop for stock benchmark

ATHEX: Stock index reaches new 3-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index reaches new 3-month high

ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark