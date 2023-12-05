ATHEX: Further slide as interest in stocks wanes

December appears to have started in a relatively slow mode for the Greek stock market, despite the Fitch Ratings boost last Friday and the decline in Greek bond yields. On Tuesday prices at Athinon Avenue headed lower, though their decline was contained during the closing auctions, while trading remained below the 100-milllion-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,270.35 points, shedding 0.39% from Monday’s 1,275.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.44%, ending at 3,079.83 points, but mid-caps continued their ascent, expanding 0.43%.

The banks index conceded 0.62%, as Piraeus sank 3.27% and Alpha parted with 2.01%, while National improved 0.66% and Eurobank earned 0.52%.

Lamda Development grew 1.91% and EYDAP rose 1.48% and Quest Holdings collected 1.43%, just as GEK Terna lost 1.82% and Motor Oil declined 1.45%.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 58 took losses and 26 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €98.4 million, up from Monday’s €82.2 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 134.77 points.