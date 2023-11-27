ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark

ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark

The decline of the stock of National Bank of Greece did not suffice to prevent the benchmark from climbing to a new 12-week high on Monday. The daily turnover reverted to high levels at the start of the week that might bring Greece once again to climbing the steps to investment grade as Fitch Ratings will issue its verdict on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,265.36 points, adding 0.53% to Friday’s 1,258.73 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.26%, ending at 3,077.47 points.

The banks index contracted 0.39%, as National dropped 1.68% and Eurobank parted with 0.27%, while Alpha advanced 0.85% and Piraeus collected 0.32%.

Sarantis and ElvalHalcor soared 5.59% and 5.56% respectively, followed by EYDAP (up 2.73%), Ellaktor (2.68%), OPAP gaming company (2.14%) and Motor Oil (2.02%). Jumbo gave up 2.42%.

In total 58 stocks secured gains, 39 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 120.2 million euros, up from last Friday’s €63.3 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.37% to close at 132.15 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses at end of week of advance

ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher once again

ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index reaches highest point in 11 weeks

ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Coca-Cola and National contain drop

ATHEX: Local stocks take a break from growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks take a break from growth

Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off
ECONOMY

Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off