ATHEX: New 12-week high for the benchmark

The decline of the stock of National Bank of Greece did not suffice to prevent the benchmark from climbing to a new 12-week high on Monday. The daily turnover reverted to high levels at the start of the week that might bring Greece once again to climbing the steps to investment grade as Fitch Ratings will issue its verdict on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,265.36 points, adding 0.53% to Friday’s 1,258.73 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.26%, ending at 3,077.47 points.

The banks index contracted 0.39%, as National dropped 1.68% and Eurobank parted with 0.27%, while Alpha advanced 0.85% and Piraeus collected 0.32%.

Sarantis and ElvalHalcor soared 5.59% and 5.56% respectively, followed by EYDAP (up 2.73%), Ellaktor (2.68%), OPAP gaming company (2.14%) and Motor Oil (2.02%). Jumbo gave up 2.42%.

In total 58 stocks secured gains, 39 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 120.2 million euros, up from last Friday’s €63.3 billion.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.37% to close at 132.15 points.