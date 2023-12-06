ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Mid-caps emerge as protagonists

ATHEX: Mid-caps emerge as protagonists

Mid-caps proved quite the attraction at the Greek stock market on Wednesday, taking the benchmark out of the red and into the black, with the vast majority of stocks ending up with gains on the day. Still, trading volume remained at a moderate level for another session, as activity in the markets appears to have already slowed down with the approach of the festive season.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,273.48 points, adding 0.25% to Tuesday’s 1,270.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.04%, ending at 3,076.98 points, but mid-caps outperformed once again, expanding 1.32%.

The banks index rose 0.06%, as National grabbed 1.64%, Piraeus earned 0.38%, Alpha gave up 0.79% and Eurobank parted with 1.21%. Helleniq Energy stood out with its 4.30% advance, followed by GEK Terna (up 1.85%) and Quest Holdings (1.23%). OPAP declined 2.67%.

In total 70 stocks registered gains, 28 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €98.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.22% to close at 134.48 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Further slide as interest in stocks wanes
STOCKS

ATHEX: Further slide as interest in stocks wanes

ATHEX: Moderate drop for stock benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate drop for stock benchmark

ATHEX: Stock index reaches new 3-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index reaches new 3-month high

ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse posts 6.88% leap in November

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index at high unseen since September 6

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks grow, most other stocks drop