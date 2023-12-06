ATHEX: Mid-caps emerge as protagonists

Mid-caps proved quite the attraction at the Greek stock market on Wednesday, taking the benchmark out of the red and into the black, with the vast majority of stocks ending up with gains on the day. Still, trading volume remained at a moderate level for another session, as activity in the markets appears to have already slowed down with the approach of the festive season.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,273.48 points, adding 0.25% to Tuesday’s 1,270.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.04%, ending at 3,076.98 points, but mid-caps outperformed once again, expanding 1.32%.

The banks index rose 0.06%, as National grabbed 1.64%, Piraeus earned 0.38%, Alpha gave up 0.79% and Eurobank parted with 1.21%. Helleniq Energy stood out with its 4.30% advance, followed by GEK Terna (up 1.85%) and Quest Holdings (1.23%). OPAP declined 2.67%.

In total 70 stocks registered gains, 28 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €98.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.22% to close at 134.48 points.