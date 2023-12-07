ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Interest turns to mid- and small-caps

While the vast majority of stocks at the Greek bourse closed with gains Thursday, the benchmark of the market remained practically unchanged and banks suffered renewed pressure, losing some of the ground recently secured. Observers note the significant expansion of investor interest in mid- and small-caps at Athinon Avenue in recent days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,273.33 points, shedding just 0.01% from Wednesday’s 1,273.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.16%, ending at 3,071.96 points.

The banks index declined 1.51%, as National sank 3.23%, Eurobank lost 1.53% and Piraeus parted with 0.85%, while Alpha advanced 0.67%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo soared 3.22%, OTE telecom collected 1.53%, Public Power Corporation earned 1.12% and Lamda Development improved 1.02%, as Sarantis gave up 2.29%.

In total 70 stocks obtained gains, 30 reported losses and 23 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 88.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €77.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.87% to close at 137 points.

