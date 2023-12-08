ATHEX: Minor gains for bourse’s main index

The Helleniq Energy placement dominated proceedings at the Greek stock market on Friday, accounting for over two thirds of the day’s trading. However, the small rise of the main index did not suffice to avert a weekly drop, with banks continuing their decline (with five sessions of losses in the last six) following their previous rally.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,275.09 points, adding 0.14% to Thursday’s 1,273.33 points. On a weekly basis it slipped 0.39%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, ending at 3,078.97 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.44%

The banks index eased 0.48%, as Alpha fell 1.53% and National dropped 0.73%, while Piraeus grabbed 0.32% and Eurobank climbed 0.22%. Helleniq Energy sank5.58%, as Ellaktor jumped 4.52%, Sarantis added 2.87%, Motor Oil earned 2.73% and Jumbo grew 2%.

In total 56 stocks notched up gains, 47 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 325.9 million euros, up from Thursday’s €88.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.42% to 136.43 points.