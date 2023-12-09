ECONOMY

Greek inflation slows to 3% in November

[InTime News]

Greek inflation slowed further to 3% in November from 3.4% in October and 8.5% in November last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

This development reflected mostly a decline in natural gas prices (-53.2%) and in fuel-lubricants, while price increases continued in food items (+9%, with olive oil up 31.4%) and other product and services.

Price increases were recorded in bread-cereals (3.3%), meat (8.1%), fish (9.5%), dairy-eggs (4.8%), oil-fat (31.4%), fruit (12%), vegetables (10.8%), sugar-chocolate-sweets (7.6%), coffee-tea (6.8%), mineral water-beverage-juices (13.3%) and alcohol (5.9%).

Other price increases were recorded in clothing-footwear (6.4%), housing rents (5.1%), electricity (0.7%), heating oil (6%), solid fuels (9.9%), pharmaceuticals (11.8%), medical services (5.3%), used cars (5.8%), air travel (3.8%), cinemas-theaters (10.3%), holiday packages (8.8%), hairdressers (2.9%) and health insurance (5.7%).

On the other hand, prices fell in natural gas (53.2%), fuel-lubricants (9.3%), telephone services (3.5%), audiovisual (5%) and hotels (3%).

Inflation

