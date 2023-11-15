Strike could block real estate market

According to the data supplied, for six out of every 10 property transfers the E9 form is submitted digitally, without any action by taxpayers, who simply receive an email notification that the E9 return has been submitted and can look it up in the myAADE digital portal.

The notaries of Athens and Thessaloniki are threatening to block the real estate market after announcing strike action beginning on November 20 in response to the way in which the digitization of notarial acts is proceeding.

The notaries argue that the paper contract, signed in person, is “the only valid constituent type of legal transactions.” Government officials note that neither the profession nor the presence of citizens in person at the signing of a contract has been abolished.

When the digital property transfer file comes into operation on January 1, contracts must be filed in digital form, with the details of the contracting parties drawn from gov.gr to avoid errors and those of property from the Land Registry.