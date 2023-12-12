ATHEX: Benchmark records new 100-day high

Bank stocks gave the main index of the Greek stock market the boost it needed to rise to a new three-month high on Tuesday, on improved turnover too. The day saw the main index on a constant upswing, but it was only at the end of the session that the rising stocks outnumbered falling ones, by the smallest of margins too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,283.12 points, the highest since September 1, adding 0.60% to Monday’s 1,275.50 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.85%, ending at 3,103.42 points.

The banks index advanced 1.86%, thanks to National earning 3.35%, Piraeus rising 3.06%, Eurobank grabbing 0.81% and Alpha collecting 0.27%.

Titan Cement continued its growth, at a 1.92% rate, and Sarantis fetched 1.25%, as Aegean Airlines gave up 1.20% and ElvalHalcor parted with 1.04%.

In total 53 stocks secured gains, 52 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €70.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.79% to close at 135 points.Bank stocks gave the main index of the Greek stock market the boost it needed to rise to a new three-month high on Tuesday, on improved turnover too.