ECONOMY

Kotsovolos electronics retailer slapped with 2 mln euro fine

Kotsovolos electronics retailer slapped with 2 mln euro fine

Electronics and appliances retailer Kotsovolos, one of the country’s biggest of its kind, has been slapped with a fine of 2 million euros for misleading discounts at its online store.

According to Development Minister Kostas Skrekas on Thursday, an inspection of the business, which is owned by Dixons, revealed that it had been advertising hefty discounts on a range of products, without, however, listing the original price so that consumers knew exactly what they were getting.

“We did what we said we’d do,” Skrekas commented, saying that the ministry’s inspectors will continue to crack down on unfair and misleading market practices, particularly in light of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“No one can lay claim to the market; it has laws and rules of operation which apply to everyone. We monitor the market and protect the consumer. We will not allow violations,” the minister said.

Business Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki-based e-shop under investigation for significant tax evasion
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki-based e-shop under investigation for significant tax evasion

Number of small budget hotels dwindling
ECONOMY

Number of small budget hotels dwindling

PPC acquisition of Kotsovolos at Competition Commission for review
ECONOMY

PPC acquisition of Kotsovolos at Competition Commission for review

PPC buyout of Dixons South-East Europe at Competition Commission for review
ECONOMY

PPC buyout of Dixons South-East Europe at Competition Commission for review

Zara expands second-hand platform to Greece
ECONOMY

Zara expands second-hand platform to Greece

Minister honors female entrepreneurship
ECONOMY

Minister honors female entrepreneurship