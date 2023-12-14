Kotsovolos electronics retailer slapped with 2 mln euro fine

Electronics and appliances retailer Kotsovolos, one of the country’s biggest of its kind, has been slapped with a fine of 2 million euros for misleading discounts at its online store.

According to Development Minister Kostas Skrekas on Thursday, an inspection of the business, which is owned by Dixons, revealed that it had been advertising hefty discounts on a range of products, without, however, listing the original price so that consumers knew exactly what they were getting.

“We did what we said we’d do,” Skrekas commented, saying that the ministry’s inspectors will continue to crack down on unfair and misleading market practices, particularly in light of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“No one can lay claim to the market; it has laws and rules of operation which apply to everyone. We monitor the market and protect the consumer. We will not allow violations,” the minister said.