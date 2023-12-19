Most Greek businesses ignore generative artificial intelligence

While the new generation of artificial intelligence, the so-called generative AI (GenAI), is bringing tectonic changes to all sectors of the economy, having the potential to increase the Greek GDP by an additional 5.5% by 2030, most Greek businesses have no plans of utilizing it in the foreseeable future.

According to the study carried out by Deloitte, while eight out of 10 businesses agree that GenAI can improve their productivity and growth, just 9% of businesses have already adapted its strategy to take advantage of such innovative solutions, even though this technology is becoming better known every day developing rapidly.