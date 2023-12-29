Ministers look into ways of improving tourism studies

The ministers of tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, and education, religion and sports, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, on Thursday discussed ways to improve tourism education and training.

Kefalogianni noted that improving tourism studies and increasing the skills of tourism workers were closely linked to attempts to improve Greece’s tourism product, which is a priority goal for the government.

The ministers examined ways to improve and enrich studies in tourism in both higher tourism education schools and vocational training schools, in line with government legislation.

Pierrakakis relayed the Education Ministry’s willingness to enhance tourism studies and seek ways to achieve this, adding that the findings of a relevant report will be presented at a meeting soon that will decide how to implement this plan.