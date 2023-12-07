Jobseekers choose ChatGPT

Jobseekers are using or planning to use the new artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, in droves, some even secretly without their employers’ knowledge, at the same time that the vast majority choose to develop new skills by taking online courses.

Specialized job search site Kariera.gr has decoded the habits and behaviors of those looking for work in Greece through the trends that have been shaped by thousands of answers given by jobseekers.

The new trends in the habits of mainly young jobseekers and those who have recently joined the market emerged from more than 14,000 people who responded via the LinkedIn online network to questions such as how many pages long their resume is, whether they pay attention to reviews of their potential employers, if they use ChatGPT, but also how they increase their qualifications.

The answers show that jobseekers are using the internet and AI as key tools in their quest to join the job market, just like those already in work.

For example, it emerges from the responses of 1,481 people that 43% prefer online courses in order to develop new skills. An also significant percentage of 27% opts for workshops and seminars, while 26% are trained at work.