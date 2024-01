Higher toll fees at toll stations, in both major and auxiliary roads, increased on Greek roads as of Monday, following earlier announcements by concessionaires.

On Olympia Odos, the new fees implemented for vehicles affect the following highways: Patra-Athens, Antirrio-Ioannina, Corinth-Tripoli-Kalamata and the Lefktro-Sparta section, as well as the Rio-Antirrio bridge.

These price hikes affect private cars, motorcycles, buses and trucks.