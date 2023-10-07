ECONOMY

AIA sees passenger figures rise over 16% in September

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport took off in September, with the number of passengers traveling exceeding 3 million, AIA said in a report on Friday.

Passengers totaled 3,006,870 in September, up 16.3% from the same period in 2022 and up 11.8% from the corresponding month in 2019.

Domestic and international traffic exceeded 2022 levels by 14.6% and 17.2%, respectively, while compared with September 2019, domestic and international traffic was up 16.3% and 9.9%, respectively.

Domestic passenger traffic came to 943,924, while international traffic totaled 2,063,746.

In the January-September period, passenger traffic amounted to 21.68 million, up 25.7% from the same period last year and up 8.6% from 2019.

Domestic and international passenger traffic was up 20.3% and 28.3% compared with 2022 and up 11.3% and 7.3% from 2019.

These figures justify a forecast that 2023 will be a record year for the country’s biggest airport, with passenger traffic expected to surpass 26 million.

The number of flights totaled 186,174 in January-September, up 12.9% from 2022 and up 5.1% from 2019.

