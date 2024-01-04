Tender for electric buses ends in failure

A tender for the purchase of another 100 electric buses (12 meters long with an autonomy of 135 kilometers) has been declared void after the offer by the sole bidder, China’s BYD, was deemed not to meet requirements, according to a decision signed by Transport Minister Christos Staikouras.

This means that from an initial plan for 770 new buses, only 550 will be delivered, given also the cancellation of the tender for 120 hybrid vehicles. The buses were destined to boost fleets in Athens and Thessaloniki.

The Transport Ministry is now considering a new tender for another 650 buses within the first half of 2024, to which the 100 electric ones will be added.