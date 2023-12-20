Major overhaul planned for Greek railways

After a disastrous year for railways, with the deadly Tempe collision and Storm Daniel floods, the Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with European institutions, is looking into the creation of a new public body, with the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) as its core.

This will integrate – i.e. absorb – ERGOSE, which is responsible for railway projects, as well as a part of the work of GAIAOSE, which manages railway real estate and rolling stock, but only as far as the rolling stock management is concerned.

The real estate management will remain with the state asset utilization Superfund, to which GAIAOSE currently belongs.