Business register in positive territory

While the new generation of artificial intelligence, the so-called generative AI (GenAI), is bringing tectonic changes to all sectors of the economy, having the potential to increase the Greek GDP by an additional 5.5% by 2030, most Greek businesses have no plans of utilizing it in the foreseeable future. According to the study carried out by Deloitte, while eight out of 10 businesses agree that GenAI can improve their productivity and growth, just 9% of businesses have already adapted its strategy to take advantage of such innovative solutions, even though this technology is becoming better known every day developing rapidly.

The register of businesses in Greece ended 2023 in positive territory as more new enterprises joined the list compared to those that were deleted from it, official figures showed on Monday.

A report by GEMI – the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s company register – showed that a total of 8,655 enterprises were registered in 2023, up from 7,465 in 2022, while deletions totaled 2,897 from 2,532, respectively. The balance among societe anonymes companies jumped 50% with 1,003 new company registrations and 388 deletions, with all other company categories recording spectacular increases.

The services sector was the leader, with 5,370 new registrations and a positive balance of 4,124 in 2023 from 3,480 in 2022, followed by commerce (2,364 registrations, 1,221 deletions) and manufacturing (432 registrations, 359 deletions).