Business register in positive territory
The register of businesses in Greece ended 2023 in positive territory as more new enterprises joined the list compared to those that were deleted from it, official figures showed on Monday.
A report by GEMI – the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s company register – showed that a total of 8,655 enterprises were registered in 2023, up from 7,465 in 2022, while deletions totaled 2,897 from 2,532, respectively. The balance among societe anonymes companies jumped 50% with 1,003 new company registrations and 388 deletions, with all other company categories recording spectacular increases.
The services sector was the leader, with 5,370 new registrations and a positive balance of 4,124 in 2023 from 3,480 in 2022, followed by commerce (2,364 registrations, 1,221 deletions) and manufacturing (432 registrations, 359 deletions).