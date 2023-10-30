Greek fish farming and its smuggling mafia

Zombie companies, unlicensed units, widespread smuggling and debts of millions of euros make up the dark side of Greek fish farming, not to mention the extensive theft of fish from aquaculture installations.

It is estimated that between 7,000 and 10,000 tons of fish are traded illegally, as they are not recorded in accounting statements.

These are the quantities of fish that are allegedly channeled into the market, inside and outside of Greece, without documents, with the scammers making use of the good old Italian mafia networks, mainly those located in Naples, and the transactions are almost exclusively conducted in cash.