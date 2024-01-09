Gov’t pledges to combat soaring prices

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas outlined on Monday a raft of new measures that will be taken to address the problem of soaring prices. “We have a series of interventions that have led to lower inflation but this is not enough,” Skrekas acknowledged in comments to Antenna TV. “In 2023 alone we imposed 13.5 million fines for profiteering issues.

We see that, after their imposition, the lists are adjusted and the prices are reduced,” he said, going on to admit that “these are not enough.” “We have a series of new measures that we will announce shortly and we will see the prices on a number of products being reduced,” Skrekas said.

Referring to specific categories like detergents, personal care products and infant formula, he admitted that “it seems that in several products the prices are higher than in other countries” and said that the government is studying measures “to stabilize or reduce prices.” “We will take measures that correct the prices,” the minister reassured.